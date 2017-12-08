Global Vascular Access Devices Market - Analysis, Trends & Forecasts to 2021

DUBLIN, Dec. 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Vascular Access Devices Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global vascular access devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.65% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Vascular Access Devices Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is rising popularity of antimicrobial-coated VADs. VADs are the prominent way of facilitating fluids, medications, and intravenous nutrition for a broad range of patients, especially for people with chronic conditions such as cancer. VADs reach little longer and deeper into the major veins that are designed for long-term secure, durable IV access.

According to the report, one driver in the market is wide application of VADs. Vascular access for an oncology patient is of paramount importance to facilitate the infusion of chemotherapy drug directly into the bloodstream. Drug administration, blood sampling, replacement of fluids, and monitoring venous pressure are the major applications of PICC. The usage of VADs plays a key role in the management of oncology patients, as they need them in all three phases (initial phases of surgery or chemotherapy, during the advanced stage, and during the last stage for palliative measures). The high demand for VADs due to their widespread application for neonates, children, and adults is the major reason for the market growth.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is stringent regulations coupled with product recalls. Regulatory authorities imposed a stringent regulatory labeling and framework requirement for medical devices, especially for the devices used for cancer surgeries. These devices always pose a high risk and undergo safety examination to demonstrate medical efficacy before they get the approval. The US FDA prevents unsafe devices from entering the market. Also, long clinical trials and premarket approval applications to the US FDA are required for all Class II and Class III devices (devices that are life-sustaining or life-supporting).



Key vendors

AngioDynamics

B. Braun Melsungen

Cook

C. R. Bard

Medtronic

Teleflex

Other prominent vendors

Amecath

Argon Medical Devices

Baxter

BD

Biosensors International Group

Boston Scientific

Foshan Special Medical

Guangdong Baihe Medical Technology

Others

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market Landscape



Part 06: Market Sizing



Part 07: Five Forces Analysis



Part 08: Market Segmentation By Product



Part 09: Market Segmentation By End-User



Part 10: Regional Landscape



Part 11: Decision Framework



Part 12: Drivers And Challenges



Part 13: Market Trends



Part 14: Vendor Landscape



Part 15: Vendor Analysis



Part 16: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/6q2787/global_vascular

