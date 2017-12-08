Endoscopy Equipment Market to Grow at 6.4% CAGR to 2022 led by GI Endoscopy Segment | ReportsnReports

PUNE, India, December 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Endoscopy Equipment Market is forecast to reach $34.82 billion by 2022 from $25.58 billion in 2017 at a CAGR of 6.4% during (2017-2022) driven by favorable government initiatives, rising number of hospitals and growing hospital investments in endoscopy facilities, technological advancements, and rising prevalence of diseases that require endoscopy; while GI endoscopy applications segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR.

Browse 538 Market Data Tables and 52 Figures spread through 432 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Endoscopy Equipment Market by Product (Endoscope (Flexible, Rigid, Capsule) Visualization Systems, Endoscopic Ultrasound, Insufflator)), Application (GI Endoscopy, Laparoscopy, Cystoscopy, Bronchoscopy, Colonoscopy, Arthroscopy) - Global Forecast to 2022" http://www.reportsnreports.com/reports/162562-global-endoscopy-market-by-product-application-technology-2011-2016-.html .

The key players in the global endoscopy equipment market are Olympus (Japan), KARL STORZ (Germany), Stryker (US), Boston Scientific (US), Ethicon (US), Fujifilm (Japan), Medtronic (Ireland), Hoya (Japan), CONMED (US), Richard Wolf GmbH (Germany), Smith & Nephew (UK), Cook Medical (US), Cogentix Medical (US), and B. Braun (Germany).

Based on application, the endoscopy equipment market is segmented into laparoscopy, gastrointestinal endoscopy, arthroscopy, obstetrics/gynecology endoscopy, urology, bronchoscopy, mediastinoscopy, otoscopy, laryngoscopy, and other applications (endoscopies for facelifts, forehead lifts, abdominoplasty procedures, and breast augmentation). By application, the GI endoscopy segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period (2017-2022). This can be attributed to the rising geriatric population, improving healthcare infrastructure in developing countries, and the increasing number of colonoscopy procedures performed in developed countries.

Inquire for DISCOUNT on "Endoscopy Equipment Market - Global Forecast to 2022" research report at http://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/discount.aspx?name=162562 .

In 2017, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the endoscopy equipment market, followed by Europe. However, the high cost of endoscopy procedures & equipment and limited reimbursement in developing countries may restrict the growth of this market to a certain extent. In-depth assessment of market shares, strategies, products, distribution networks, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players in the endoscopy equipment market

The Endoscopy Equipment Market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth during 2017 to 2022. The highest growth rate of the APAC market is attributed to German-Asian partnerships, the favorable prospects for the growth of the endoscopy equipment market, venture capital investments and the penetration of key players in China, and the increasing number of endoscopic surgeries & improving endoscopy infrastructure in India.

The report analyzes the endoscopy equipment market and aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market based on various segments such as product, application, end user, and region. The report also includes competitive analysis of the key players in this market along with their company profiles, product and service offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Order a copy of "Endoscopy Equipment Market - Global Forecast to 2022" research report at http://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=162562 .

Based on end user, the endoscopy equipment market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs)/clinics, and other end users (diagnostic centers, mobile endoscopy facilities, and office endoscopy services). The report can help established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which in turn would help them garner a greater share.

Break of primary participants was as mentioned below:

By Company Type: Tier 1 - 50%, Tier 2 - 30% and Tier 3 - 20%

By Designation: C-level - 30%, Director Level - 48%, Others - 22%

By Region: North America - 48%, Europe - 20%, Asia-Pacific - 25%, Row - 7%

Another research titled Endoscope Reprocessing Market Global Forecast to 2022 says, the global endoscope reprocessing market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2017 to 2022, to reach $2.15 billion by 2022 in 2022 from $1.42 billion in 2017. The automated endoscope reprocessors (AERs) segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The ambulatory surgery centres are projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. APAC to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Companies such as Advanced Sterilization Products (ASP) (US), Cantel Medical (US), Laboratories Anios (France), Olympus (Japan), Wassenburg Medical (The Netherlands), Custom Ultrasonics (US), STERIS (US), Steelco (Italy), Getinge (Sweden), ENDO-TECHNIK (Germany), BES Decon (UK), ARC Healthcare Solutions (Canada), Metrex Research (US) have been profiled in this 155 pages research report available at http://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=1214265 .

Explore more reports on Medical Devices Market at http://www.reportsnreports.com/market-research/medical-devices/ .

About Us:

ReportsnReports.com is an online market research reports library of 500,000+ in-depth studies of over 5000 micro markets. Not limited to any one industry, ReportsnReports.com offers research studies on agriculture, energy and power, chemicals, environment, medical devices, healthcare, food and beverages, water, advanced materials and much more.

Contact:

Hrishikesh Patwardhan

2nd Floor, Metropole Building,

Next to Inox Theatre,

Bund Garden Road, Pune - 411001.

Maharashtra, India.

+1-888-391-5441

sales@reportsandreports.com



Connect with Us:

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/reportsnreports

RSS/Feeds:http://www.reportsnreports.com/feed/l-latestreports.xml