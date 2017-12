Invesco Asia Trust Plc

HEADING: Change in Director's Details

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, the Board of Invesco Asia Trust plc announces that, with effect from 29 November 2017, Carol Ferguson retired as a non-executive director of Blackrock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc.

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

8 December 2017

Contact: Kelly Nice 020 3753 1000