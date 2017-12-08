The latest market research report by Technavio on the global coreless DC motors market predicts a CAGR of more than 3% during the period 2017-2021.

The report segments the global coreless dc motors market by application (robotics, industrial motion control, and medical devices and lab equipment), by product-type (cylindrical coreless DC motors and disc coreless DC motors), and by geography (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas). It provides a detailed illustration of the major factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Here are some key findings of the global coreless dc motors market, according to Technavio industrial automation researchers:

Recent advances in coreless motor design: a major market driver

The global cylindrical coreless DC motors market occupied a share of more than 53% of the overall market in 2016

APAC was the major shareholder of the global coreless DC motors market in 2016, and this region occupied a market share of close to 47%

Allied Motion Technologies, CITIZEN, FAULHABER, and maxon motor, are some of the vendors in the market

Recent advances in coreless motor design are one of the major factors driving the global coreless dc motors market. These advances in the coreless motor design include the replacement of aluminum nickel and cobalt alloy (AlNiCo) with samarium-cobalt stator magnets. Samarium Cobalt (SmCo) magnets are ideal for high-temperature motor applications as they do not require a protective oxide-coating and have the high magnetic strength and temperature resistance with reliable performance. SmCo magnets provide better corrosion resistance. Plating or surface coatings are not required for most applications. This makes these magnets appropriate for medical applications as well. The temperature resistance of SmCo magnets is higher than Neodymium magnets.

Cylindrical coreless DC motors: largest segment by product type

Cylindrical rotors are used in heavy-duty industrial operations that function at 1,000 rpm and above. These rotors are also used in applications where a distributed winding is essential. The rotor frame is made of laminations with slots to take the windings, and the rotor is usually made of a solid cylindrical forging. The field windings are edge wound copper strips with dimensionally stable insulation material bonded between the turns. The cylindrical rotors can be rapidly adapted to support a variety of end-use applications.

According to Sushmit Chakraborty, a lead analyst at Technavio for research onautomation, "Cylindrical coreless DC motors are commonly used in industrial applications such as high-speed gas and steam turbine generators. The growing need for conducting cost-efficient operations and the growing number of high torque operations across the industrial landscape are predicted to drive the growth of the global cylindrical coreless DC motors market during the forecast period. The growth of various key industries such as the power and automotive industries will indirectly drive the growth of the market during the forecast period."

Competitive vendor landscape

The global coreless DC motors market is fragmented. In 2016, the market share was dominated by listed and non-listed players, that follow regulatory standards. The coreless DC market has no services market because the coreless DC motors are built for a single time use. In such conditions, new players who do not adhere to regulatory standards are gaining traction among the OEMs. The global coreless DC motors market had a low market concentration in 2016, and the concentration is expected to remain low by 2021 considering the slow influx of new players in the market. The product differentiation is moderate, and only the design of the coreless DC motors can be changed.

