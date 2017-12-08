Clean Coal Technologies, Inc.: Clean Coal Technologies Inc. (CCTC) Announces a Webcast On Thursday 14th December to Update Market On Recent Events

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2017 / Clean Coal Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: CCTC) ("CCTI" or the "Company"), the leading clean-energy company utilizing patented and proven technology to convert run of mine coal into a cleaner burning and more efficient fuel, today announced that they will have a webcast on Thursday, 14th December, to announce the move of its test facility to a permanent location.

"After several months of reviewing potential locations for our test facility, we are very pleased to announce that a site has now been chosen. This location was decided upon after lengthy discussions with local officials, our partners at the University of Wyoming, and mine operators. This location provides the necessary access for both international and domestic US coal to be tested. It also provides access for the University of Wyoming to run their appropriate tests for analyzing derivative products from coal using our technology. Details will be provided on our Webcast on Thursday, 14th December," said CEO Robin Eves.

"In addition to announcing the permanent location of the test facility, we will also provide an update on the recent visit to India and the meetings with both government officials and industry leaders, results from the recent testing completed at the AES facility, recent partnerships with the Australian government and Australian Universities, the shareholder meeting, and, finally, license agreements," added COO/CFO Aiden Neary.

"Our US-developed technology has started to gain significant traction in Asia at the highest levels, and our trip to India reaffirmed the absolute need for coal beneficiation technology. It is the market belief that our patented technology, in light of recent test results, positions us positively for the move to full commercialization," concluded Mr. Eves

The exact time of the conference call will be announced on our website in due course.

About Clean Coal Technologies, Inc.

Clean Coal Technologies, Inc., a cleaner-energy technology company with headquarters in New York City, NY, holds patented process technology and other intellectual property that converts raw coal into a cleaner burning fuel. The Company's trademarked end products, "Pristine™" coals, are significantly more efficient, less polluting, more cost-effective, and provide more heat than untreated coal. The principal elements of the Company's pre-combustion technology are based on well-proven science and tried-and-tested industrial components. The Company's clean coal technology may reduce some 90% of chemical pollutants from coal, including Sulfur and Mercury, thereby resolving emissions issues affecting coal-fired power plants. For more information about Clean Coal Technologies, please visit: www.cleancoaltechnologiesinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may include forward-looking statements related to CCTI's plans, beliefs and goals, which involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about CCTI's plans, objectives, expectations, and intentions with respect to future operations, its products, its ability to secure financing for its operations, the impact on the industry and other statements identified by words such as "will," "potential," "could," "can," "believe," "intends," "continue," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "may," and other words of similar meaning or the use of future dates. Additional details about CCTI's business and its operations that could affect CCTI's actual results are described in CCTI's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the "Risk Factors" that are part of its most recent annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016, and in each of its subsequently filed periodic reports. All forward-looking statements in this release speak only as of the date of this news release. CCTI undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

