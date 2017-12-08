TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/08/17 -- Just in time for the holidays, Humane Society International/Canada is transporting 50 dogs, rescued from a horrific South Korean dog meat farm, to a temporary shelter in Cambridge, Ontario. The dogs will receive veterinary care and attention before moving on to shelters and rescue groups in Quebec and Ontario.

This is the tenth closure of a South Korean dog meat farm by HSI. In total, more than 170 dogs have been rescued from the facility and are being sent to North America and the United Kingdom to get the love and care they deserve.

Journalists are invited to attend a press conference and tour of a temporary shelter in Cambridge, Ontario where the dogs will receive care.

WHO: Representatives from HSI/Canada and the Eric S. Margolis Family Foundation.

WHAT: Press conference and shelter tour for media in Cambridge, Ontario.

WHERE (press conference): Sharp Transportation - 1225 Balmoral Rd, Cambridge, ON. N1T 1A4. Click here for Google map.

WHEN: Tuesday December 12, 10am EST.

WHY: To find forever homes for severely neglected dogs rescued from the cruel dog meat trade. These dogs will serve as ambassadors for our campaign to end the global dog meat trade, for which 30 million dogs are brutally killed each year.

The dog meat trade is most widespread in China, South Korea, the Philippines, Thailand, Laos, Viet Nam, Cambodia and Nagaland in northern India. In South Korea, an estimated 2.5 million dogs are intensively farmed and killed every year in gruesome conditions. HSI works to transition dog meat farmers to more humane industries.

For photos and video of the dogs: click here, and then select "create account" at the top of the page; fill out your information, and an administrator will approve you right away. If you encounter any difficulties, do not hesitate to reach out to the media contact below.

Humane Society International/Canada is a leading force for animal protection, with active programs in companion animals, wildlife and habitat protection, marine mammal preservation, farm animal welfare and animals in research. HSI/Canada is proud to be a part of Humane Society International which, together with its partners, constitutes one of the world's largest animal protection organizations. Celebrating animals and confronting cruelty worldwide - on the web at www.hsicanada.ca

