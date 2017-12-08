Ride Hailing Market - Expected to Reach $276 Billion by 2025

DUBLIN, Dec. 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Ride Hailing Market - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Ride hailing market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 19.81% during the forecast period, to reach USD 276 billion by 2025. The Ride hailing market is driven by factors such as growing need for personal mobility in wake of rising urbanization and fall in car ownership. The factors which restrain the markets are low internet penetration in developing region and complex regulatory policies.

Station based mobility market is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR. Station based mobility is incentivized by governments across the world and dedicated tracks are laid in various countries for station to station mobility. Car sharing is the second fastest growing segment. Growth of car sharing is attributed to its benefits such as getting benefits of a private vehicle without the costs and responsibilities of car ownership.

Navigation service has the largest market size in data service for Ride hailing market globally. Navigation guides driver and passenger regarding location and route. Also mapping and traffic data helps better user experience. Use of navigation service is imperative for Ride hailing service. Thus the increasing number of Ride hailing service users influence the demand for Ride hailing services.





Companies Mentioned



BMW Group

Daimler AG

Delphi Automotive PLC

Denso Corporation

Didi Chuxing

Ford Motor Company

General Motors

Gett, Inc.

Intel Corporation

International Business Machines Corp. (IBM)

Introduction

Lyft, Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Tomtom NV

Toyota Motor Corporation

Uber Technologies, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Ride Hailing Market, By Service



7 Ride Hailing Market, By Vehicle Type



8 Ride Hailing Market, By Data Service



9 Ride Hailing Market, By Data Telecommunication Technology



10 Ride Hailing Market, By Vehicle Connectivity

11 Ride Hailing Market, By Region



12 Competitive Landscape

13 Company Profiles



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/6bn8db/ride_hailing

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716