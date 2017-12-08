Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Metalloinvest Finance Designated Activity Company (IRSH) Metalloinvest declares dividends 08-Dec-2017 / 16:46 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Moscow, Russia - 08 December 2017 - Metalloinvest ("the Company"), a leading global iron ore and HBI producer and supplier, and one of the regional producers of high-quality steel, has announced its dividends. Following the Metalloinvest Board of Directors recommendation based on 9M 2017 results and Net debt/EBITDA ratio of 2.0x as of 30 September 2017, the shareholders made a decision to pay out the dividends in the total amount of 8 billion roubles. # # # # For more information, please contact: Artem Lavrischev Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Ratings E: ir@metalloinvest.com T: +7 (495) 981-55-55 Metalloinvest is a leading global iron ore and merchant HBI producer and supplier, and one of the regional producers of high-quality steel. The Company has the world's second-largest measured iron ore reserve base and is one of the lowest-cost iron ore producers. Metalloinvest is wholly owned by USM Holdings. Alisher Usmanov is the major beneficiary of USM Holdings (49%), with other major beneficiaries being the companies of Vladimir Skoch (30%) and Farhad Moshiri (10%). ISIN: XS0918297382 Category Code: DIV TIDM: IRSH Sequence No.: 4962 End of Announcement EQS News Service 637357 08-Dec-2017

December 08, 2017 10:47 ET (15:47 GMT)