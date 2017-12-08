MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 12/08/17 -- Just in time for the holidays, Humane Society International/Canada is transporting 50 dogs, rescued from a horrific South Korean dog meat farm, to a temporary shelter in Cambridge, Ontario. The dogs will receive veterinary care and attention before 46 move on to shelters in Quebec, with the remaining four to be placed in Ontario.

This is the tenth closure of a South Korean dog meat farm by HSI. In total, more than 170 dogs have been rescued from the facility and are being sent to North America and the United Kingdom to find forever homes.

HSI/Canada rescuers are now in South Korea assisting with the dog meat farm closure and are available for interviews. Following the arrival of the dogs in Canada, journalists are invited to attend a media conference and tour of a temporary shelter in Cambridge, Ontario, where the dogs will receive care. There will also be opportunities to film the arrival of the dogs at Quebec shelters (Montreal SPCA, SPCA Laurentides-Labelle and SPA Arthabaska).

WHO (media conference): representatives from HSI/Canada and the Eric S. Margolis Foundation.

WHAT (Cambridge, ON): media conference and shelter tour for journalists in Cambridge, Ontario.

WHERE:

- Media conference: Sharp Transportation - 1225 Balmoral Rd, Cambridge, ON. N1T 1A4. Click here for Google map.

- Arrival of dogs at the Montreal SPCA: 5215 Rue Jean-Talon Ouest, Montreal, QC H4P 1X4

WHEN:

- On-site interviews in South Korea: rescuers in South Korea available up until December 11.

- Press conference at the Cambridge, Ontario shelter: Tuesday, December 12 at 10am EST.

- Arrival of dogs at the Montreal SPCA: Tuesday, December 12 at around 8 pm EST.

WHY: to find forever homes for severely neglected dogs rescued from the cruel dog meat trade. These dogs will serve as ambassadors for our campaign to end the global trade in dog meat, for which 30 million dogs are brutally killed each year.

The dog meat trade is most widespread in China, South Korea, the Philippines, Thailand, Laos, Viet Nam, Cambodia and Nagaland in northern India. In South Korea, an estimated 2.5 million dogs are intensively farmed for the meat trade annually in gruesome conditions. HSI works to transition dog meat farmers to more humane industries and transports dogs to regions where they can be rehabilitated and adopted.

For photos and video of the dogs: click here, and then select "create account" at the top of the page; fill out your information, and an administrator will approve you right away. If you encounter any difficulties, do not hesitate to reach out to the media contact below.

Humane Society International/Canada is a leading force for animal protection, with active programs in companion animals, wildlife and habitat protection, marine mammal preservation, farm animal welfare and animals in research. HSI/Canada is proud to be a part of Humane Society International which, together with its partners, constitutes one of the world's largest animal protection organizations. Celebrating animals and confronting cruelty worldwide - on the web at www.hsicanada.ca

Contacts:

Christopher Pare

514 395-2914 x 206

cell: 438 402-0643

cpare@hsi.org



