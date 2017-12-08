The global electric vehicle battery current sensor market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 42% from 2017-2021, according to a new market research report by Technavio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171208005232/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global electric vehicle battery current sensor market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Global electric vehicle battery current sensor market segmentation by application and geography

Technavio's report on the global electric vehicle battery current sensor market analyses the business dimensions and presents a comprehensive breakdown in terms of market segmentation by application, including full electric vehicles and hybrid electric vehicles. As projected in 2016, around 65% of the market share originated from hybrid electric vehicles.

Based on geography, the global electric vehicle battery current sensor market has been segmented into APAC, the Americas, and EMEA. As of 2016, close to 63% of the market share came from APAC.

"Increase in the growth of electric vehicles is primarily because of their low operating and maintenance costs, increased awareness about carbon dioxide emissions, and initiatives by governments across the world to promote the use of electric vehicles. In APAC, China and Japan are the prime contributors of electric vehicles. Adoption of electric vehicle batteries has witnessed a significant growth throughout China. The focus on reducing fuel consumption and the increase in environmental concerns have resulted in increased adoption of electric vehicles," says Ganesh Subramanian, a lead analyst at Technavio for automotive electronics research.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Global electric vehicle battery current sensor market: competitive vendor landscape

The global electric vehicle battery current sensor market is fragmented because none of the players have a significant market share. Delphi Automotive, Denso, TE Connectivity, Continental are some of the major players in the market. TE Connectivity has developed the coreless current sensor that has increased the performance of EVs. Vendors are trying to manufacture battery sensors that increase the performance of the vehicle and reduce the cost of EVs. Integration of vendors with automakers of HEVs and EVs will help in expanding the global EV battery current sensor market.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Other topics covered in the report:

Market drivers:

Improved cell performance in EV batteries will improve the performance of EVs and reduce their price

Current and voltage sensors are required for real-time monitoring of the battery's cell

Market challenges:

Current sensor failure leads to failure of BMS

Increasing power crisis

Market trends:

TE Connectivity's new coreless current sensor

Optical fiber sensors that reduce size and cost of EV batteries

Get a sample copy of the global electric vehicle battery current sensor market report free of cost

Access Technavio's continuously growing automotive electronics research library and find expert analysis on hundreds of markets.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171208005232/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com