The Global Semiconductor Alliance (GSA) is proud to announce the award recipients honored at the 2017 GSA Awards Dinner Celebration that took place in Santa Clara, California. Over the past 23 years the awards program has recognized the achievements of semiconductor companies in several categories ranging from outstanding leadership to financial accomplishments, as well as overall respect within the industry.

The GSA's most prestigious award, the Dr. Morris Chang Exemplary Leadership Award, was presented to Mr. Ray Stata, Cofounder and Chairman of Analog Devices, Inc.

GSA members identified the Most Respected Public Semiconductor Company Award winners by casting ballots for the industry's most respected companies judging by their products, vision and future opportunities. Winners included the "Most Respected Emerging Public Semiconductor Company Achieving $100 Million to $500 Million in Annual Sales Award" presented to Monolithic Power Systems (MPS); "Most Respected Public Semiconductor Company Achieving $500 Million to $1 Billion in Annual Sales Award" awarded to Silicon Labs; "Most Respected Public Semiconductor Company Achieving $1 Billion to $5 Billion in Annual Sales Award" awarded to Analog Devices, Inc.; and "Most Respected Public Semiconductor Company Achieving Greater than $5 Billion in Annual Sales Award" received by NVIDIA Corporation

The "Most Respected Private Company Award" was voted on by GSA membership and presented to Aquantia Corporation. Other winners include "Best Financially Managed Company Achieving up to $1 Billion in Annual Sales Award" presented to Parade Technologies, Ltd. and "Best Financially Managed Semiconductor Company Achieving Greater than $1 Billion in Annual Sales Award" earned by SK Hynix Inc. Both companies were recognized based on their continued demonstration of the best overall financial performance according to specific financial metrics.

GSA's Private Awards Committee, comprised of venture capitalists and select industry entrepreneurs, chose the "Start-Up to Watch Award" winner by identifying a company that has demonstrated the potential to positively change its market or the industry through the innovative use of semiconductor technology or a new application for semiconductor technology. This year's winner is DecaWave Ltd.

As a global organization, the GSA recognizes outstanding companies headquartered in the Europe/Middle East/Africa and Asia-Pacific regions. Chosen by the leadership council of each respective region, award winners are semiconductor companies that demonstrate the most strength when measuring products, vision, leadership and success in the marketplace. The recipient of this year's "Outstanding Asia-Pacific Semiconductor Company Award" is Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. and the recipient of this year's "Outstanding EMEA Semiconductor Company Award" is Infineon Technologies AG.

Semiconductor financial analyst Rajvindra Gill from Needham Company, LLC presented this year's "Favorite Analyst Semiconductor Company Award" to NVIDIA Corporation. The criteria used in selecting this year's winner included historical, as well as projected data, such as stock price, earnings per share, revenue forecasts and product performance.

