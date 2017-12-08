

AGM Statement - 7 December 2017



The Board is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 7 December 2017 and at the separate class meetings of the holders of Ordinary Shares, C Shares and D Shares adjourned to 8 December 2017, all of the resolutions were passed on a unanimous show of hands. The voting was as follows:



+--------------------------------+-----------------------------+---------------+ |Resolution |Votes For (or at the|Votes against | | |Chairman's discretion) | | +--------------------------------+-----------------------------+---------------+ |1 - to receive the Report and|3,724,221 (99.6%) |16,362 (0.4%) | |Accounts | | | +--------------------------------+-----------------------------+---------------+ |2 - To approve the Directors'|3,440,876 (96.6%) |121,394 (3.4%) | |Remuneration Policy | | | +--------------------------------+-----------------------------+---------------+ |3 - To approve the Director's|3,507,774 (97.6%) |86,480 (2.4%) | |Remuneration Report | | | +--------------------------------+-----------------------------+---------------+ |4 - To re-elect Michael Liston|3,328,089 (90.6%) |346,825 (9.4%) | |as Director | | | +--------------------------------+-----------------------------+---------------+ |5 - To re-appoint KPMG LLP as|3,671,784 (97.7%) |84,730 (2.3%) | |auditor | | | +--------------------------------+-----------------------------+---------------+ |6 - Authority to allot shares |3,408,015 (91.3%) |323,385 (8.7%) | +--------------------------------+-----------------------------+---------------+ |7 - Allotment of disapplication|3,226,291 (87.6%) |456,865 (12.4%)| |of pre-emption rights | | | +--------------------------------+-----------------------------+---------------+ |8 - Market purchase of own|3,414,660 (91.3%) |324,090 (8.7%) | |shares | | | +--------------------------------+-----------------------------+---------------+



