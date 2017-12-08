The latest market research report by Technavio on the global fluorotelomers marketpredicts a CAGR of close to 10% during the period 2017-2021.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171208005222/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global fluorotelomers market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report segments the global fluorotelomers market by application (textiles, firefighting foams, food packaging, and stain resistance) and by geography (APAC, North America, Europe, and ROW). It provides a detailed illustration of the major factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Here are some key findings of the global fluorotelomers market, according to Technavio chemicals and materials researchers:

Excellent properties and benefits of fluorotelomers: a major market driver

In 2016, textiles was the largest application segment, accounting for a share of around 37%

In 2016, APAC led the global fluorotelomers market by occupying a share of close to 47%.

Archroma, DuPont, DYNAX, Merck, and The Chemours Company are the vendors in the market

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Excellent properties and benefits of fluorotelomers: a major market driver

Excellent properties and benefits of fluorotelomers are one of the major factors driving the global fluorotelomers market. Fluorotelomers are oligomers or telomers that contain fluorocarbon atoms and are manufactured through the telomerization process. They are used in diverse applications because of their unique properties such as stain resistance, superior surface finish, and non-toxicity. Fluorotelomers do not bio-accumulate in animals. They provide resistance against liquid pathogens and therefore, are widely used in surgical gowns and drapes. The carbon-fluorine bondin fluorotelomers improves the mechanical properties such as scratch and wear resistance of the final product.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

APAC: largest fluorotelomers market

In 2016, APAC led the global fluorotelomers market by occupying a share of close to 47%. The region is expected to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period because of the increased production capacities of carpets, surfactants, and textile products. Factors such as a change in food habits, the increasing demand for packaged and ready-to-eat (RTE) food products, and the improving standard of living are expected to propel the demand for fluorotelomers. Rapid urbanization and growth in the household sector have increased the demand for carpets, which is expected to drive the demand for fluorotelomers during the forecast period further.

According to Kurva Samba Sivudu, a lead analyst at Technavio for research onplastics, polymers, and elastomers, "In 2016, APAC accounted for the largest share in the paper industry. Fluorotelomers are extensively used in the production of paper that is used for packaging. The high demand for glossy paper and packaging paper is expected to increase the demand for fluorotelomers during the forecast period significantly. Glossy papers are used for packaging as they absorb oil and fat from the food products."

Competitive vendor landscape

The global fluorotelomers market is expected to grow at a moderate CAGR during the forecast period. The market is moderately concentrated because of the presence of a limited number of vendors. The global specialty chemicals market is the parent market of the global fluorotelomers market. Archroma, DowDupont, DYNAX, Merck, and The Chemours Company are the key vendors of fluorotelomers. The global fluorotelomers market is regularized, and it is driven by technology. Companies invest heavily in R&D activities to develop new strategies and production technologies. Intense competition characterizes the market because of the limited number of players and the wide application of the product. Vendors compete based on factors such as product development and new production technologies.

Get a sample copy of the global fluorotelomers market report free of cost

Access Technavio's continuously growing plastics, polymers, and elastomers research library and find expert analysis on hundreds of markets.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171208005222/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com