Carbon Nanotubes (CNT) Market by Type, Method & Application - Forecast to 2022

The "Carbon Nanotubes (CNT) Market by Type (Single, Multi Walled), Method (Chemical Vapor Deposition, Catalytic Chemical Vapor Deposition, High Pressure Carbon Monoxide), Application (Electronics, Chemical, Batteries, Energy, Medical) - Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global carbon nanotubes market size is expected to reach 15.10 kilotons by 2022. In terms of value, the market size was USD 3.43 Billion in 2016, and is likely to reach USD 8.70 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 17.09% during 2017 to 2022.

The demand for carbon nanotubes has been increasing rapidly in applications such as field emission displays, integrated circuits, hydrogen storage, lithium batteries, solar PV cells, fuel cells, drug delivery, and so on. Increasing commercialization; ramping up of installed capacities; and technological advancements to bring down prices, improve quality, and develop more advanced products are the trends in the carbon nanotubes market. Currently, R&D is being undertaken for capturing new applications, including food materials, glass ceramic, structural steel, agriculture, and hair color. The constant increase in feasibility of potential applications for carbon nanotubes will keep the demand ticking upwards during the forecast period.

The carbon nanotubes market is segmented based on type into multi-walled and single-walled carbon nanotubes. The multi-walled carbon nanotubes segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period of 2017 to 2022. The MWCNTs are used in applications such as electrical conductivity, conductive transparent electrodes, conductive heating films, conductive nano inks, nano devices, displays, chemical sensor, super batteries, supercapacitors, energy storages, solar industries, thermal interface material, and many more. The MWNTs are highly conductive when properly integrated into a composite structure. Only the outer walls of MWNTs are conductive, not the inner ones.

The carbon nanotubes market is segmented based on method into chemical vapor deposition, catalytic chemical vapor deposition, and high pressure carbon monoxide reaction, among others. The chemical vapor deposition segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period 2017 to 2022. Chemical vapor deposition is the largest and fastest-growing method segment globally. Chemical vapor deposition of hydrocarbons over a metal catalyst is a classical method that has been used by various manufacturers to produce carbon nanotubes. It is also the cheaper method and it is expected that the price will further go down globally.



