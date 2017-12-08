VAL-D'OR, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 12/08/17 -- Metanor Resources Inc. (the "Corporation") (TSX VENTURE: MTO) announces that it has been found not guilty of the charges of criminal negligence causing death, in relation to the workplace fatalities which occurred in October of 2009.

Pascal Hamelin, President & Chief Operating Officer, stated: "We wish to express, once again, our deep sadness for the pain endured by the families, friends and colleagues of Domenico Bollini, Marc Guay and Bruno Goulet. Although the court decision recognizes that the Corporation did not act in negligent manner, we remain strongly committed to continuously improving our health & safety practices to ensure that we provide the safest working environment and such a tragedy never happens again."

The civil claims brought by the families of the workers in relation to these events have all been settled in 2013.

About Metanor Resources Inc.

Metanor Resources Inc. is a Quebec based emerging gold producer having its main assets, the Bachelor mine and the Barry project, in addition to over 15,000 ha of exploration property, located in the mining-friendly jurisdiction of Quebec in the heart of the Urban-Barry Camp. With the support of strategic investors, a strong management team experienced at all levels of project development and project financing, Metanor is seeking growth through the development of its properties using a partnership approach with local communities.

