Black Tea Extracts Market - Analysis, Trends & Forecasts to 2025

DUBLIN, Dec. 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Black Tea Extracts Market Analysis By Form (Powder, Liquid, Encapsulated), By Product (Hot Water Soluble, Cold Water Soluble), By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2014-2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global black tea extracts market is expected to reach USD 153 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.8%, according to a new report. The market for black tea extracts is anticipated to grow with the rising awareness among population regarding the health benefits offered by the product. In addition, rising groceries, retail stores, and supermarkets, which offer the products, are expected to trigger the market growth.

Black tea extracts are used in dietary supplements owing to the superior concentration of vitamins and minerals. The product contains antioxidants and polyphenols, which are responsible for improving metabolism and inhibiting the bacterial growth. It is also effective in reducing lifestyle induced diseases such as diabetes and blood pressure as it helps in reducing the stress levels in the body.

Black tea extracts industry is anticipated to grow on account of efforts undertaken by manufacturers to engage in backward integration coupled with the adoption of contract farming as a tool to improve the yield. The adoption of contract farming aids in stabilizing the fluctuating market conditions and changing consumption patterns, which in turn is expected to aid the market growth. In addition, manufacturers are inclined toward using innovative extraction methods such as UAE, MAE, and SCFE to increase the concentration of polyphenols in the extract in an attempt to increase the customer base.

Companies Mentioned



Finlays

Synthite Industries Ltd.

Martin Bauer Group

Kemin

AVT Natural Products Ltd.

Vidya Herbs Pvt. Ltd.

Amax Nutrasource Inc.

Teawolf

Cymbio Pharma Pvt. Ltd.

Blueberry Agro Products Pvt. Ltd.

Firsd Tea

Phyto Life Sciences P. Ltd.

Hayleys Global Beverages

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Black Tea Extracts Market Variables, Trends & Scope



Chapter 4. Black Tea Extracts Market: Form Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 5. Black Tea Extracts Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 6. Black Tea Extracts Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 7. Black Tea Extracts Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape



Chapter 9. Company Profiles



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/cgx8jx/black_tea

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716