TOUAX: TOUAX: Successful completion of the sale of the shares of Touax Solutions Modulaires

Paris, 8 December 2017

TOUAX SCA ("TOUAX") announces today that the sale of all stocks held in Touax Solutions Modulaires SAS to WH Bidco SAS, a company indirectly controlled by funds managed by TDR Capital LLP has been completed at an enterprise value of €165 million. TDR Capital manages funds which currently have the majority shareholding in Algeco.

Fabrice and Raphael WALEWSKI, Managing Partners of TOUAX: "This is a unique opportunity for TOUAX to concentrate on and further develop the leasing of transportation equipment (railcars, barges and containers) driven by the continued growth of world trade.This transaction immediately strengthens our Group's balance sheet and financial capacity allowing notably investments in the container division alongside third party investors which will be accretive for our shareholders".

TOUAX is the largest European operating lessor of containers and barges, and 2nd largest European operating lessor of railcars (intermodal railcars).

TOUAX Group leases out tangible assets (shipping-containers, freight railcars and river barges) on a daily basis to more than 5 000 customers throughout the world, for its own account and on behalf of third party investors. With €1.3 billion under management, TOUAX is one of the European leaders in the operational leasing of this type of equipment. TOUAX is listed in Paris on NYSE EURONEXT - Euronext Paris Compartment C (Code ISIN FR0000033003) and on the CAC Small and CAC Mid & Small indexes and in EnterNext PEA-PME. For more information: www.touax.com (http://www.touax.com/)

