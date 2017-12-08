The global glauber's salt marketis expected to reach 14,691.59 kilotons by 2021, according to a new market research report by Technavio.

Global glauber's salt market segmentation by end-user and source

Technavio's report on the global glauber's salt market analyses the business dimensions and presents a comprehensive breakdown in terms of market segmentation by end-user, which includes soaps and detergents, glass, paper, and textiles. As projected in 2016, around 42% of the market share originated from soaps and detergents.

Based on source, the global glauber's salt market has been segmented into natural sources and chemical sources. As of 2016, over 70% of the market share came from natural sources.

"Glauber's salt or sodium sulfate is available in many countries, and thus the production is carried out at a huge level. Sodium sulfate is the second most water-soluble mineral found in nature; the first one is sodium chloride. These salts can be found in many saline lakes, playas, saline mineral deposits, and alkaline or saline soils. In the Antarctic region, sea water is one of the common sources of sodium sulfate. Mirabilite is one of the deposits found in Antarctica," says Mohd Shakeel Iqbal, a lead analyst at Technavio for specialty chemicals research.

Glauber's salt market: competitive vendor landscape

The global glauber's salt market is fragmented, and production is spread across the globe. The demand for sodium sulfate from several end-user industries for various applications will influence the vendors in this marketspace to offer different and innovative products. XinLi Chemical, Alkim Alkali Kimya, MINERA DE SANTA MARTA, LENZING, Jiangsu Jingshen Salt Chemical Industry Co., Sichuan Xinxing Chemical, JSC Kuchuksulphate, and Sichuan Meishan Tianhe Chemical Co. are the key vendors in the global glauber's salt market.

Other topics covered in the report:

Market drivers:

High demand for sodium sulfate in APAC

Rising demand for glass

Market challenges:

Decline in demand for powder detergents

Availability of substitutes of sodium sulfate

Market trends:

Glauber's salt used for thermal energy storage

Emergence of sodium ion batteries

