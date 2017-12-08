DGAP-Ad-hoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.: Independent governance strengthened at Steinhoff 08-Dec-2017 / 17:33 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Independent governance strengthened at Steinhoff* Following the resignation of the former CEO, Markus Jooste, and subsequent events, the Supervisory Board of the Company has taken a number of actions to date, including the following: - A board subcommittee, composed solely of independent non-executive directors and headed by Johan van Zyl has been constituted to bolster the independent governance of the group. The other members are Dr Steve Booysen and Ms Heather Sonn; - The audit committee is working with our statutory auditors, Deloitte to facilitate the release of our audited financial statements; - PWC has been appointed as forensic investigators and they have commenced their investigations; and Trading in the underlying businesses across the globe continues uninterrupted particularly in the pre-Christmas period. Steinhoff is a global group with 130 000 employees in its underlying operations comprising approximately 12 000 retail outlets in 30 countries with many successful underlying operations. 08-Dec-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. Herengracht 466 1017 CA Amsterdam Netherlands Phone: +27218080700 Fax: +27218080800 E-mail: investors@steinhoffinternational.com Internet: www.steinhoffinternational.com ISIN: NL0011375019 WKN: A14XB9 Indices: MDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange End of Announcement DGAP News Service 637381 08-Dec-2017 CET/CEST

