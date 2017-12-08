Technavio has announced the top six leading vendors in their recentglobal motorcycle helmet heads-up display market report from 2017-2021. This market research report also lists eight other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

Competitive vendor landscape

The global motorcycle market is highly fragmented with several stakeholders operating in the value chain. The motorcycle market is characterized by the presence of well-diversified global and regional vendors. These vendors have been developing leading solutions for motorcycle applications. However, because the global players are expanding their footprint, the regional motorcycle manufacturers may find it difficult to compete on aspects such as innovation, quality, safety, and price. The competitive environment in this market should intensify with increasing integration of electronic systems arising from growing competitive landscape, increasing government regulations, and consumers' demand for safety and comfort systems in motorcycles.

According to Keerthi Balu, a lead analyst at Technavio for automotive electronics research, "The heads-up display technology for motorcycle helmets is expected to experience growth due to rapid technological innovations. Investments in developing innovative functionalities in helmet design and related technology are expected to continue during the forecast period. The players operating in this technology are investing to make this technology more commercially viable during the forecast period. The development of smart helmets and connected helmets is also expected to drive the growth of the global motorcycle helmet heads-up display market."

Technaviomarket research analysts identify the following key vendors:

BMW Motorrad

BMW Motorrad is the motorcycle brand of German company BMW. The company manufactures motorcycles and scooters that are high in design and power. R1200GS is the popular model of BMW Motorrad, and K1600GTL is its luxury touring motorcycle. BMW Motorrad sold more than 145,000 motorcycles and scooters in 2016, thereby witnessing a growth rate of 5.9% when compared to 2015.

NUVIZ

The company was founded in 2013 by motorcycle and optic experts. NUVIZ primarily develops connected software solutions and HUD solution for motorcycle applications. The company is headquartered in California and has R&D facility in Finland. The engineers in the company named 'new vision' for riders as 'NUVIZ'. The company has developed an intuitive HUD device that eliminates the need for many other devices and systems. The product, also known as 'NUVIZ', enables real-time navigation, wireless communication, quality photo and video recording, in addition to access to media.

BIKESYSTEMS

BIKESYSTEMS primarily deals with the development of HUD systems for motorcycle applications. The company also focuses on the development of augmented reality solutions for motorcycle applications. The company has developed BIKEHUD in-house that can work with any kind of eyesight. BIKEHUD is an intuitive system that provides the rider or motorcyclists with multiple information. It displays context-oriented display with a device fitted within the helmet, wherein only the necessary information is shown to avoid any kind of distraction.

Sena Technologies

Sena Technologies offers device servers and industrial Bluetooth products. The company is one of the leading players in the motorcycle Bluetooth communication market. For the motorcycle segment, Sena Technologies started with SMH10 Bluetooth headset. Recently, the company entered the smart helmet segment. Sena Technologies has a strong presence in the North American and the European market with dealership network spread across the world.

Schuberth

Schuberth is one of the oldest and reputed players in the manufacturing and supply of the safety helmets. The company supplies safety helmets for motorbikes, car racing, industrial safety, fire service, police, and military segments. For the motorbike segment, Schuberth offers connected technologies for its variants through SRC system. Schuberth has a strong presence across the world, particularly in Europe. The company exports its products to 55 countries.

O'Neal

O'Neal is one of the oldest auto parts suppliers, which is engaged in supplying 12,000 products. For the motorcycle segment, the company supplies a wide range of helmets. The company uses BLINC Bluetooth wireless technology for integrated helmet communications. O'Neal has a strong presence in the world, particularly in North America.

