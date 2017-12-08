

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market ended Friday's session in the green. Traders were in a positive mood at the end of the trading week after the U.K. reached a divorce deal with the European Union. Bank stocks also jumped after global financial regulators agreed on the new banking regulations in Frankfurt on Thursday.



Solid economic data from both China and Japan also contributed to the positive mood among investors. The stronger than expected U.S. jobs report for November also provided a boost to sentiment.



The Swiss Market Index increased by 0.52 percent Friday and finished at 9,319.16. The SMI ended the trading week with an overall gain of 0.5 percent. The Swiss Leader Index climbed 0.72 percent and the Swiss Performance Index added 0.54 percent.



Credit Suisse jumped 2.8 percent and UBS gained 2.1 percent.



Lonza advanced 2.5 percent and Aryzta added 2.3 percent. ABB increased 1.5 percent and LafargeHolcim gained 0.9 percent. Richemont finished higher by 0.9 percent after HSBC increased its price target on the stock.



Index heavyweight Novartis climbed 1.3 percent. Meanwhile, Nestlé fell 0.2 percent and Roche dropped 0.7 percent.



Dufry decreased 0.5 percent, Sika surrendered 0.4 percent and Swiss Re lost 0.1 percent.



