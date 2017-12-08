Global Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market - Analysis, Trends & Forecasts to 2021

DUBLIN, Dec. 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global automotive adaptive cruise control market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.92% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is growing demand for eco cruise control to improve efficiency. Eco cruise control (ECC) or economic cruise control is different from the normal cruise control that is available in the market. The normal cruise control is mostly designed for the freeway, but ECC is designed for the roads with too many ups and downs slopes, which consumes a lot of fuel while driving normally.

According to the report, one driver in the market is growing demand for safety features in vehicles. With the rising cases of accident, the demand for safety features such as ACC, lane assists, and collision warning systems in vehicles is growing rapidly. Nowadays, these advanced systems are not limited to the premium segment vehicles only, but the owners of entry-level cars are also adopting them. The high demand for these systems is attributed to the growing awareness of the safety systems and technologies among the consumers. OEMs advertise their products by creating emotionally connective ads related to safety, which increases the demand for their safety systems in the market.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is adverse weather conditions and other issues affecting sensor indications. ACC may not work efficiently in some weather conditions such as heavy rains and fogs or if dirt or snow is covering the sensors or if the roadways are slippery. Sometimes, ACC does not work efficiently in tunnels. It is found that the laser-based adaptive control systems, which are mounted in front to track the safe distance and speed of the vehicle with laser systems, are unable to track vehicles in front that have a dirty or nonreflective appearance. According to a survey by the US Department of Transportation (DOT), more than 5,728,000 vehicle collisions happened between 2005 and 2014.

Key vendors

Bosch

Continental

Delphi

ZF Friedrichshafen

Other prominent vendors

Peloton Technology

Valeo

Magna International

Others



Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market Landscape



Part 06: Market Segmentation By Vehicle Type



Part 07: Geographical Segmentation



Part 08: Decision Framework



Part 09: Drivers And Challenges



Part 10: Market Trends



Part 11: Vendor Landscape



Part 12: Key Vendor Analysis



