SAINT-EPHREM-DE-BEAUCE, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 12/08/17 -- Sigma Industries Inc. (TSX VENTURE: SSG), a manufacturing company specializing in the production of composite components, is retracting its revenue projection of up to approximately $9 million that was published in its previous press release this morning, as it cannot be relied upon.

ABOUT SIGMA INDUSTRIES

Sigma Industries Inc. (TSX VENTURE: SSG), a manufacturing company specializing in the production of composite components, has two operating subsidiaries and employs 275 people. The Company is active in the heavy-duty truck, coach, transit, machinery and wind energy markets. Sigma sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and distributors in the United States, Canada and Europe.

