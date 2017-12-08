Global Phenoxyethanol Preservatives Market - Analysis, Trends & Forecasts to 2021

DUBLIN, Dec. 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Phenoxyethanol Preservatives Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global phenoxyethanol preservatives market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.08% during the period 2017-2021.
The report, Global Phenoxyethanol Preservatives Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is phenoxyethanol replacing formaldehyde-releasing preservatives. There has been a growing concern over the number of cosmetic preservatives being used. Some preservatives have been found to contain formaldehyde, cancer and skin irritation-causing agent. On the contrary, not using preservatives causes shampoos and skin creams to be contaminated with bacteria; fungi; and mold.
According to the report, one driver in the market is high demand from the cosmetics manufacturing segment. Cosmetic manufacturers play a significant role in the expansion of the global phenoxyethanol preservative market. One of the factors for this growth can be attributed to the usage of different blends of phenoxyethanol. Usually, cosmetics production does not take place under sterile conditions. This leads to microbe growth, if preservatives are not used in that product. Phenoxyethanol is gentle non-irritating preservative that does not release formaldehyde. Formaldehyde is a carcinogen that has been the cause of skin reactions and rashes in many people.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is control on usage by regulatory bodies. Phenoxyethanol preservatives usage is highly regulated by the regulatory authorities. According to the European Union (EU), phenoxyethanol CAS No:122-99-6 as a preservative is regulated in Annex V/29 of the Cosmetics Regulation (EC)n. 1223/2009. According to this, phenoxyethanol is authorized to be used in cosmetics with a maximum concentration of 1% per 100 grams only. It also states that the use of phenoxyethanol should be lowered to 0.4%, in products for infants and children. The EU also stated that phenoxyethanol should not be used in diapers and baby wipes. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued warnings against the usage of phenoxyethanol which increases the risk of slow or shallow breathing and leads to dehydration among infants.
Key vendors
- Basf
- Clariant
- Symrise
- Air Liquide
- The Dow Chemical Company
Other prominent vendors
- Akema Fine Chemicals
- Ashland
- Akzo Nobel
- Galaxy Surfactants
- Haihang Industry Co
- Liaoning Kelong Fine Chemicals
- Lonza
- Penta Manufacturer
- Santa Cruz Biotechnology
