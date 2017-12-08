Greater St. Charles, IL CVB Spreads "Holiday Cheer"

Musical Artists Casely and the Jank Part of a Special Collaboration

ST. CHARLES, Illinois, Dec. 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --The Greater St. Charles Illinois Convention & Visitors Bureau (GSCCVB) recently launched the multi-tiered "Spreading 'Holiday Cheer' Campaign," which promotes attractions, businesses and events in the Greater St. Charles service area. The title of the campaign is based on the song, "Holiday Cheer," by musical artists Casely and the Jank, which will serve as a holiday carol for the destination.

A Special Christmas Collaboration

St. Charles native, businessman and entrepreneur Scott Corbin de Baschemin of thejankguitarstore believes "There is no better place than St. Charles, Illinois for the holidays." As part of the promotion, a link to download the contemporary holiday carol is on the bureau's Holiday website, along with the "Holiday Cheer" video.

With the help of McDaniels Marketing, the bureau's marketing firm, the GSCCVB will roll out social media and e-marketing that encourages local businesses, residents and area visitors to spread "Holiday Cheer" by engaging in community, shopping locally and giving generously.

Going Home for the Holidays

"Spreading 'Holiday Cheer' is about to go over the river and through the woods this year as the Greater St. Charles Convention & Visitors Bureau teams with local artist Casely and the Jank to promote the destination's 'Holiday Cheer' campaign and bring visitors to our home for the holidays!" said Lula S. Cassidy, Executive Director. "Through our authentic St. Charles holiday experiences and our beloved signature one-of-a-kind events, we capture the spirit of festive seasonal memories that can be shared for a lifetime."

The "Holiday Cheer" campaign runs through December 31, 2017, and encompasses all events and activities for the Chanukah, Christmas and Kwanzaa holidays.

"We want the entire destination throughout St. Charles and our neighbors near and far to help us spread the word that 'Spreading "Holiday Cheer" this season' begins from a place that is truly magical. Join us! We look forward to connecting and hearing from all of you about ways you have spread the word in our community and how we brought it 'home' for the holidays!" says Cassidy.

The GSCCVB is funded by the Illinois Office of Tourism and a portion of the hotel/motel tax collected by the City of St. Charles hotels to promote the Greater St. Charles area as a destination for leisure tourists, conventions, sports events and meetings. For additional information regarding the bureau's marketing and sales activities, contact the bureau at 630-377-6161 or www.visitstcharles.com.