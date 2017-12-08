Global Zeolite Market - Analysis, Trends & Forecasts to 2021

DUBLIN, Dec. 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Zeolite Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global zeolite market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.16% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Zeolite Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is increasing use of zeolites as a substitute for sodium phosphate. The use of sodium tripolyphosphates (STPPs) is decreasing as builders in laundry detergents, especially in Europe and North America. Also, the use of phosphates has also decreased in developing markets including India and China, where household detergents are extensively used.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing use of zeolite as refrigeration adsorbent. In developing countries, the penetration of low-cost refrigeration methods is quite high. This is owing to the requirements of consumers for the preservation of food products, particularly in rural areas where conventional refrigeration systems are not affordable. Moreover, the electric power supply is not frequently available in the rural areas. The refrigeration adsorption system generally requires the use of zeolite to provide the cooling effect. In the last two to three years, owing to the technological advances, the adoption of refrigerators using water as refrigerant and zeolite as an absorber is quite high.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high logistics cost. Zeolites are usually transported in huge volumes. They are transported through railroads and highways from manufacturers to end users. Since the rail transportation and highways are the major means of supply, end-user industries are significantly affected due to high logistics costs. This, in turn, is resulting in the demand-supply outages, and, causing the interruption in the overall production processes. The fluctuations in fuel prices is a major factor increasing the transportation costs. The availability of carriers at the right time is a major challenge faced by the end-users.



Key vendors

Arkema

BASF

Honeywell International

Tosoh International

W.R.Grace

Other prominent vendors

Bear River Zeolite

Blue Pacific Minerals

Eurecat

Zeolyst International

