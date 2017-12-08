Global Cardiac Prosthetic Devices Market - Analysis, Trends & Forecasts to 2021

DUBLIN, Dec. 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Cardiac Prosthetic Devices Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global cardiac prosthetic devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.63% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Cardiac Prosthetic Devices Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is advances in technology. The demand of abnormal heart repayment has reiterated the advances in the interventional cardiology that include transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) and which further support the valve replacement through MI procedures over the open surgical procedures.

According to the report, one driver in the market is rising prevalence of cardiac disorders. The prevalence of cardiac disorders such as bradycardia, sick sinus syndrome, valvular diseases, atrioventricular blocks, ventricular fibrillation, cardiac arrest, and tachycardia has increased globally over the past few years. Cardiac arrest is a leading cause of death worldwide among adults aged above 40 years. Further, various cardiovascular disorders such as stroke, rhythm disorders, congenital heart disease, subclinical atherosclerosis, and peripheral arterial disease are other major clinical complications increasing the need for cardiac prosthetic devices. The market is also witnessing higher sales of cardiac prosthetic devices.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is complications associated with implantation of cardiac prosthetic devices. Although, replacement of damaged heart valve or implantation of pacemakers are considered to be prominent ways for treating a damaged heart valve or controlling abnormal heart rhythms; however, heart valve implantation is directly associated with various complications which either way restrain the market growth of cardiac prosthetic devices. The rate of acute complications with pacemaker insertion arise within a day and is higher as compared to incidence of late complications of permanent pacemaker. The complications associated with transcatheter aortic valve implantation, while treating the patient living with aortic stenosis.





Key vendors

Boston Scientific

Edward Lifesciences

LivaNova

Medtronic

St. Jude Medical

Other prominent vendors

Biotronik

CardioKinetix

Comed

JenaValve

Lepu medical technology

Merit Medical

Neovasc

On-X Life Technologies

Pacetronix

Transcatheter Technologies

Vitatron

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market Landscape



Part 06: Market Sizing



Part 07: Market Segmentation By Product



Part 08: Customer Landscape



Part 09: Market Segmentation By End-User



Part 10: Regional Landscape



Part 11: Decision Framework



Part 12: Drivers And Challenges



Part 13: Market Trends



Part 14: Vendor Landscape



Part 15: Vendor Analysis



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/232382/global_cardiac

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716