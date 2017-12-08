Trunited Pays $1 Million to its Customers for Shopping Online; Aims for $5 Million in 2018

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2017 / Trunited, a burgeoning e-commerce platform, announced Wednesday that it has reached its goal of paying Trunited customers $1 million this year.

Each month, the new commerce company pays the vendors and other expenses associated with running a large online platform, then gives all of the remaining money made through purchases on the Trunited.com site back to the men and women who made those purchases.

It's a new concept called Socialized Commerce, and the idea is simple: Incentivize brands to offer better deals and money back by giving them access to a motivated group of consumers, then reward those consumers for their influence.

It's a symbiotic relationship that allows everyone to win. Brands get more sales, and Trunited members get better deals and access to a large pool of money, split up according to each member's contribution to that "payout pool".

Trunited, the exclusive platform for Socialized Commerce, is free to join. That has not stopped the platform, however, from paying out big money. The projected goal of $1 million paid out by the end of 2017 was surpassed before the year ended, and Trunited management expects next year's payout numbers to rise significantly, setting the 2018 payout goal at $5 million.

Dr. Nicolas Porter, the founder of Trunited.com and the man behind Socialized Commerce, has made it a point to grow organically and without compromise as the company pushes its ambitious ideas forward.

"The thing I'm most proud of is not that we paid $1 million back to the unsung heroes of commerce, it's that we did so with no sign-up fees, no kits, and no minimum purchases required. None of this works unless the end user is happy, and we're putting the tools together in 2018 to make all of our members very, very happy," Dr. Porter says.

Trunited already offer several points of entry and opportunities to succeed within the larger sphere of e-commerce. The platform currently offers an industry-leading Earn Back program and opportunities for influencers to grow wealth through affiliate marketing, and plans to expand in 2018 to include fundraising opportunities as well.

Trunited enters its third year looking to change the way online shoppers view commerce.

"We're connected to all of the big retailers and online stores, while offering unprecedented payouts from high-quality, top-selling direct-to-consumer brands," Dr. Porter adds. "You can get whatever you want through Trunited, but earn rewards back for doing so. It's a simple step anyone can take to improve their shopping experience and, if they want, even add a nice second income for their family. All of the tools are there for anyone to find success with Trunited."

