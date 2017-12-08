Technavio market research analysts forecast the global selenium market to grow at a CAGR of close to 2% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The report further segments the global selenium market by application (metallurgy, glassmaking, agriculture, chemicals, and others) and by geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC).

Technavio analysts highlight the following three market drivers that are contributing to the growth of the global selenium market:

Germany and Japan play a major role in selenium market

Increasing use of selenium in glass industry

High demand for selenium in metallurgy

The major producers of selenium such as Mitsubishi Materials Corporation and SUMITOMO METAL MINING are based in Japan. Japan and Germany accounted for more than 64% of the global selenium production in 2016. In 2016, around 50% of the selenium produced in Japan was exported to China. In China, the imported selenium is usually used in ceramic tiles. The growing glass industry drives the domestic demand for selenium in Japan.

According to Mohd Shakeel Iqbal, a lead analyst at Technavio for specialty chemicals research, "Germany is a major hub for the automotive industry. The demand for selenium in Germany is increasing as the automotive manufacturers are focusing on equipping vehicles with energy-saving devices that demand the use of electrochromic glass. The ongoing trend of embedding electronics such as sensors to switch automotive windows into infotainment displays is another driver for this market."

Increasing use of selenium in glass industry

Selenium is used in glassmaking. Approximately one kilogram of selenium is required to produce 150 tons of glass. When selenium is added in small amounts to silicate glasses, it decolors them by neutralizing the green color due to the presence of iron. A higher concentration of selenium may give the glass a bronze, anti-glare color. The production of red glass using metallic selenium and selenium compounds as the coloring agents has been carried out in the US and Europe for several years. The various steps in the process such as the compounding of the batch mixture and the annealing of the glassware require very careful controls.

"As a coloring agent, selenium has certain advantages over copper and gold. It is a cheaper coloring agent than gold. With proper manipulation, selenium always gives the desired color while copper-red glass gets spotted or spangled due to the different degrees of reduction of the copper compounds. Selenium produces a very pure red color, but other coloring agents produce red colors that allow light to pass in other parts of the spectrum," says Shakeel

High demand for selenium in metallurgy

Metallurgical selenium is used as an additive to cast iron, copper, lead, and steel alloys. It enhances the machinability and casting and forming properties. Selenium is also used to produce manganese. The metallurgy segment occupies a major portion of the global selenium market. The addition of a small amount of selenium to magnesium-manganese alloys improves their resistance to corrosion.

Selenium is added to low antimony-lead alloys that are used in the support grids of lead-acid storage batteries. Metallurgical applications of selenium also include its use in the production of electrolytic manganese metal wherein about two kilograms of selenium dioxide is required to produce a ton of electrolytic manganese metal (EMM).

