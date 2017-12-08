The global sperm bank market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 4% during the period 2017-2021, according to a new market research study by Technavio.

The report categorizes the global sperm bank market by services that include semen analysis, sperm storage, and genetic consultation. The report also determines the geographic breakdown of the market in terms of detailed analysis and impact, which includes key geographies such as APAC, the Americas, and EMEA.

Market driver: rising cases of prostate cancer

There is an increase in the number of people with prostate cancer across the globe and is the second most common type of cancer among men. The treatment for this type of cancer normally requires the removal of the prostate gland. This can result in impaired sexual function and drop in fertility in at least half of the men who undergo this treatment. After the initial treatment, it is difficult for a man to retain the ability to father children through sexual intercourse.

According to Amber Chourasia, a lead analyst at Technavio forhealth and wellness research, "During the process of prostatectomy, the prostate and the nearby seminal vesicles are removed. Seminal vesicles can be defined as the two small structures that are located at the base of the bladder. Along with the prostate, they provide the semen that carries the sperm through the urethra towards the penis during ejaculation. The loss of semen after the surgery makes ejaculation impossible. Hence, the sperm physically cannot reach the woman's egg for fertilization."

Market trend: growth of obesity-related cases worldwide

Lifestyle plays a significant role in determining the body's physiology. The modern work culture encompasses minimal physical activity and more desk work and mental stress. Additionally, the consumption of alcohol and drugs has an adverse effect on health and leads to infertility. Obesity has been linked to several health problems such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, hypertension, and infertility. The prevalence of obesity is on the rise worldwide. Obesity is a known risk factor for ovulation infertility in women and low sperm count in men. In 2012, the Trust for America's Health estimated that the rate of obesity among Americans, both males and females, more than doubled since 1980, accounting for 35% of the adult population.

Market challenge: risk of contamination of samples

The sperm sample can be infected with several microorganisms. Therefore, the use of cryopreserved germplasm for artificial insemination, IVF, and in other related new reproductive technologies is of significant value to health authorities. During the assisted reproductive treatments, cryostorage is the only state where large quantities of biological materials are stored together in a common liquid medium.

Key vendors in the market

Androcryos

Cryos International

Fairfax Cryobank

New England Cryogenic Center

The global sperm bank market is characterized by the presence of diversified international and regional vendors. Regional vendors are finding it difficult to compete with larger players, especially on features such as quality, pricing, market reach, and financial resources. The competitive environment in this market will intensify further with an increase in product/service extensions. Companies with better-skilled workforce and financial resources can manufacture products that may render competitors' merchandise non-competitive even before they are launched.

