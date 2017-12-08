Infertility Treatment Market - Global Forecasts to 2022 - Rising Public Awareness About Various Treatment Options

DUBLIN, Dec. 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Infertility Treatment Market by Procedure (ART, Artificial Insemination, IVF, Surrogacy, Fertility Surgery), Product (Instruments, Media, Accessories), Patient Type, End User (Fertility Clinics, Hospitals, Cryobanks) - Global Forecasts to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global infertility treatment devices market is expected to reach USD 2.05 Billion by 2022 from USD 1.24 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 10.6% from 2017 to 2022. The rising public awareness about various treatment options is an important growth driver for this market. However, the high procedural costs and unsupportive government regulations are the major factors restraining the growth of this market. Furthermore, legal & ethical issues and the limited efficacy of these treatments on geriatric patients present a challenge to market growth.

Based on procedure, the infertility treatment market is segmented into assisted reproductive technology (ART), artificial insemination (AI), fertility surgeries, and other procedures. In 2016, the ART segment accounted for the largest share of the market, by procedure, owing to increasing infertility and rising prevalence of lifestyle disorders (leading to decline in the fertility rate), technological innovations in the field of IVF, growing adoption of procedures like surrogacy by same-sex couples, and the high success rate of ART procedures.

On the basis of product, the infertility treatment market is segmented into instruments, media & consumables, and accessories. Instruments accounted for the largest share of the global market in 2016. The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to the application of instruments in a wide range of treatment applications.



On the basis of patient type, the global market for infertility treatment is segmented into male patients and female patients. In 2016, the female patients segment accounted for the largest market share, primarily due to the decreasing female fertility rates and the availability of a wide range of treatment options.



Based on end user, the market is segmented into fertility centers, hospitals & clinics, research institutes, and cryobanks. The fertility centers segment accounted for the largest share of the infertility treatment market in 2016. The increasing number of fertility centers across the globe, the high success rates in fertility centers, and increasing medical tourism are the key factors driving market growth in this segment.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Infertility Treatment Market, By Procedure



7 Infertility Treatment Market, By Product



8 Infertility Treatment Market, By Patient Type



9 Infertility Treatment Market, By End User



10 Infertility Treatment Market, By Region



11 Competitive Landscape



12 Company Profiles

