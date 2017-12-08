

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Despite allegations of sexual misconduct against Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore, President Donald Trump is urging voters to support the former state Supreme Court chief justice.



Trump suggested in a post on Twitter on Friday that it is important for Alabama voters to send Moore to the Senate to allow Republicans to continue to advance their agenda.



'LAST thing the Make America Great Again Agenda needs is a Liberal Democrat in Senate where we have so little margin for victory already,' Trump tweeted.



'The Pelosi/Schumer Puppet Jones would vote against us 100% of the time. He's bad on Crime, Life, Border, Vets, Guns & Military,' he added. 'VOTE ROY MOORE!'



The tweet from Trump comes just four days before Moore is set to face off against Democrat Doug Jones in a special election on Tuesday, December 12th.



Trump's endorsement comes even though Moore has been accused of molesting a 14-year-old girl and making sexual advances toward other women when they were teenagers and he was in his 30s.



Other Republican lawmakers have called on Moore to step aside, saying that they found the allegations against him to be credible. Moore has repeatedly denied the accusations.



The tweet from Trump marks the second time that the president has suggested Republicans need Moore's vote in the Senate.



'Democrats refusal to give even one vote for massive Tax Cuts is why we need Republican Roy Moore to win in Alabama,' Trump tweeted on Monday.



He added, 'We need his vote on stopping crime, illegal immigration, Border Wall, Military, Pro Life, V.A., Judges 2nd Amendment and more. No to Jones, a Pelosi/Schumer Puppet!'



A RealClearPolitics average of recent polls showed Moore leading Jones by 48.0 percent to 45.7 percent in the race to fill the seat previously held by Attorney General Jeff Sessions.



(Photo: Gage Skidmore)



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX