TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/08/17 -- Investors and investment advisors are invited to listen to an update on Taylor North American Equity Opportunities Fund (the "Fund") (TSX: TOF.UN) by David Taylor of Taylor Asset Management. A link to the update recorded on December 6, 2017 has been posted to the Brompton Funds' website at the following link:

http://www.bromptongroup.com/static/mp3/tof_update_dec2017.mp3

Taylor Asset Management employs a value-driven investment strategy to construct a portfolio that seeks to balance long-term capital growth with capital preservation and will invest opportunistically in equity and equity related securities of issuers that they believe are fundamentally sound and are trading at a discount to their intrinsic value. The Fund invests opportunistically in Canada and the U.S. and the equities portfolio can be biased to either country depending on which market David believes offers the most attractive valuations. In addition, the Fund may invest up to 25% of the portfolio in securities listed outside of North America in cases where the portfolio manager believes attractive opportunities exist or for purposes of diversification.

Since inception on June 19, 2012, through to November 30, 2017, TOF.UN has generated a return of 11.7% per annum(1), which is comprised of $3.33(2) an increase in NAV since inception, plus total cash distributions of $3.26 per unit. TOF.UN has a current monthly distribution of $0.052 per unit, which represents a market distribution rate of 5.0% p.a.(2) The Fund is available for purchase on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TOF.UN.

About Brompton Funds

Brompton Funds, a division of Brompton Group which was founded in 2000, is an experienced investment fund manager with approximately $2.0 billion in assets under management. Brompton's investment solutions include TSX traded funds, mutual funds and flow-through limited partnerships. For further information, please contact your investment advisor, call Brompton's investor relations line at 416-642-6000 (toll-free at 1-866-642-6001), email info@bromptongroup.com or visit our website at www.bromptongroup.com.

About Taylor Asset Management

David Taylor of Taylor Asset Management Inc. has been managing equities for 28 years and funds managed by David Taylor have won 15 Lipper Awards(3) in the past decade for short, mid and long-term performance.

(1) See Standard Performance Data table below. Source: Brompton, as at November 30, 2017 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Taylor North American Equity Opportunities Fund Incep. Performance to November 30, 2017 1 Yr 3 Yrs 5-Yrs (19/06/12) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Taylor North American Equity Opportunities Fund TSX:TOF.UN 14.6% 8.8% 10.6% 11.7% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- S&P 500 Index 22.9% 10.9% 15.7% 15.7% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- S&P/TSX Composite Index 9.6% 6.0% 8.8% 9.4% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (2) As at December 6, 2017 (3) For a detailed list of awards, please visit www.bromptongroup.com/funds/fund/tof/overview

