Public Safety & Security Report 2017: Public Safety and Security is the Priority of Governments Across the World

Public safety refers to the safety, security, and welfare of public from dangers, such as criminal activities, natural calamities, national & international terrorism, and other emergency & disaster situations. The public living within the cities worldwide relies on a variety of services in everyday life, usually run by government organizations at local, state, or federal levels. Public safety involves the coordination and administration of resources that provide for the safety and security of the community.

Public safety and security is the priority of governments across the world; they have to ensure the safety of citizens, organizations, and financial institutions from external threats. Hence, they heavily rely on the public safety and security solutions, such as surveillance systems, communication networks, screening & scanning system, and biometric & authentication system toward safeguarding the lives of citizens.

A rise in criminal activities, natural disasters, and cross-border terrorism, and stringent government policies and regulations are some of the major factors driving the growth of the public safety and security market. Furthermore, technological advancements and IoT (Internet of Things) and the increasing demand for surveillance and authentication systems provide significant growth opportunities for the vendors over the next five years. However, lack of interoperability between legacy and advance security systems is expected to hamper the market growth.

AGT International GmbH

Airbus DS Communications

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise

BAE Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Elbit Systems, Ltd.

Ericsson AB

ESRI

General Dynamics Corporation

Harris Corporation

Haystax Technology

Hexagon

Honeywell International, Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

IBM Corporation

Tyco (Johnson Controls)

MotoRoLA Solutions, Inc.

NEC Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

OT-Morpho*

Rave Mobile Safety

Siemens AG

Teltronic S.A.

Thales Group

Verint Systems, Inc.

1. Introduction

2. Premium Insights



3. Microquadrant Overview

4. Author's Voice: Public Safety and Security

5. Public Safety and Security Market: Microquadrant

6. Company Profiles

7. Appendix



