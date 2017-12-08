Public Safety & Security Report 2017: Public Safety and Security is the Priority of Governments Across the World

DUBLIN, Dec. 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Public Safety and Security: Microquadrant - 2017" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
Public safety refers to the safety, security, and welfare of public from dangers, such as criminal activities, natural calamities, national & international terrorism, and other emergency & disaster situations. The public living within the cities worldwide relies on a variety of services in everyday life, usually run by government organizations at local, state, or federal levels. Public safety involves the coordination and administration of resources that provide for the safety and security of the community.
Public safety and security is the priority of governments across the world; they have to ensure the safety of citizens, organizations, and financial institutions from external threats. Hence, they heavily rely on the public safety and security solutions, such as surveillance systems, communication networks, screening & scanning system, and biometric & authentication system toward safeguarding the lives of citizens.
A rise in criminal activities, natural disasters, and cross-border terrorism, and stringent government policies and regulations are some of the major factors driving the growth of the public safety and security market. Furthermore, technological advancements and IoT (Internet of Things) and the increasing demand for surveillance and authentication systems provide significant growth opportunities for the vendors over the next five years. However, lack of interoperability between legacy and advance security systems is expected to hamper the market growth.
Companies Mentioned:
- AGT International GmbH
- Airbus DS Communications
- Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise
- BAE Systems
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- Elbit Systems, Ltd.
- Ericsson AB
- ESRI
- General Dynamics Corporation
- Harris Corporation
- Haystax Technology
- Hexagon
- Honeywell International, Inc.
- Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
- IBM Corporation
- Tyco (Johnson Controls)
- MotoRoLA Solutions, Inc.
- NEC Corporation
- Northrop Grumman Corporation
- OT-Morpho*
- Rave Mobile Safety
- Siemens AG
- Teltronic S.A.
- Thales Group
- Verint Systems, Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Premium Insights
3. Microquadrant Overview
4. Author's Voice: Public Safety and Security
5. Public Safety and Security Market: Microquadrant
6. Company Profiles
7. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/667v58/public_safety_and
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716