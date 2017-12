WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) are seeing significant strength in afternoon trading on Friday, jumping by 8.7 percent. Alexion is bouncing off its lowest closing level in six months.



The rebound by Alexion comes after a report from the New York Times said activist investor Elliott Management is pushing the biopharmaceutical company to do more to lift its stock price.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX