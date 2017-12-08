9th Consecutive Win for Driving Sustainable Improvements in Clients' Supply Chains



WAYNE, Pa., 2017-12-08 19:54 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elemica, the leading Business Network for the process industries, announces winning the Supply & Demand Chain Executive Green Supply Chain Award for 2017. This is Elemica's 9th consecutive win of this prestigious award that recognizes small, mid-size and large enterprises that leveraged green practices and solutions to further drive sustainable improvements in their supply chain. Elemica was chosen for helping clients improve and achieve measurable sustainability goals through the automation of manual processes, eliminating the use of paper and optimizing transportation processes through carrier collaboration and automated processes that reduce mileage.



"This is a great honor for Elemica - recognition for nine consecutive years for helping clients meet their green and sustainability goals," said John Blyzinskyj, CEO of Elemica. "By utilizing Elemica's integrated cloud-based logistics and transportation products, customers have lowered their carbon footprint and energy usage by optimizing shipments and loads. Automating business processes for sourcing, procurement, order management, inventory, and logistics streamlines operations and boosts efficiencies. Electronic purchasing and sourcing, transportation optimization, and shipment visibility are many of the green solutions that Elemica provides to help customers lower costs while driving sustainability."



"Honorees for this year's award demonstrate that corporate social responsibility is a business imperative that transcends the company and extends throughout the supply chain, involving suppliers and customers," says John R. Yuva, editor for Supply & Demand Chain Executive. "The number of entries only increase year over year, demonstrating how critical sustainability initiatives are within companies."



Customers have also lowered their carbon footprint and energy usage through their transportation & logistics departments by optimizing shipments and loads through Elemica's Logistics and Sourcing solutions. Ensuring that orders are correct, shipped on time and shipped to the right location in the right quantities, produces successful first-time deliveries that lower costs and energy consumption. With Elemica's Road Solution, companies can book slots/appointments for arrivals or departures, ensuring the right team & equipment are at the dock to facilitate loading and unloading. This also eliminates wasteful idling of trucks while waiting to be filled or unloaded, thus lowering energy usage and carbon emissions.



The Green Supply Chain Award recognizes companies making green or sustainability a core part of their supply chain strategy, and are working to achieve measurable sustainability goals within their own operations and supply chains. The awards also recognize providers of supply chain solutions and services assisting their customers in achieving measurable sustainability goals.



"We congratulate this year's honorees for their commitment to sustainability and recognize their tremendous achievements," Yuva adds. "Our honorees serve as role models for supply chains globally to expand their CSR reach and impact."



