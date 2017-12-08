

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Congressman Trent Franks, R-Ariz., announced Thursday he will step down at the end of January after the House Ethics Committee launched an investigation of the conservative lawmaker.



A statement from the House Ethics Committee said it would investigate whether Franks engaged in conduct that constitutes sexual harassment and/or retaliation for opposing sexual harassment.



However, Franks claims he absolutely never physically intimidated, coerced, or had, or attempted to have, any sexual contact with any member of his congressional staff.



Franks said the investigation instead stems from a discussion of surrogacy with two former female staffers that made them feel uncomfortable.



'Due to my familiarity and experience with the process of surrogacy, I clearly became insensitive as to how the discussion of such an intensely personal topic might affect others,' Franks said. 'I deeply regret that my discussion of this option and process in the workplace caused distress.'



Citing the current cultural and media climate, Franks said he decided to step down rather than allow a sensationalized trial by media to damage those things he loves most.



The Arizona congressman noted in a statement that he and his wife have long struggled with infertility and that his twin children were born through the use of a surrogate.



Franks is the first Republican lawmaker to step down amid the recent furor over sexual misconduct and harassment on Capitol Hill.



Democratic Senator Al Franken, D-Minn., and Congressman John Conyers, D-Mich., have also announced their resignations over allegations of sexual misconduct.



