sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 08.12.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 573 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

266,65 Euro		-0,95
-0,36 %
WKN: A1CX3T ISIN: US88160R1014 Ticker-Symbol: TL0 
Aktie:
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
TESLA INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TESLA INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
265,24
265,43
20:17
265,00
265,66
20:17
08.12.2017 | 20:09
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

DEADLINE MONDAY: The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Tesla, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of December 11, 2017 (TSLA)

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2017 / The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) who purchased shares between May 4, 2016 and October 6, 2017. The action, which was filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, alleges that the Company violated federal securities laws.

In particular, the complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that (1) contrary to defendants' representations, Tesla had severely inadequate inventory and was woefully unprepared to launch its Model 3 sedan as anticipated; and (2) as a result, Tesla's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Shareholders have until December 11, 2017 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery does not require that you serve as lead plaintiff. You may choose to be an absent class member.

If you suffered a loss during the Class Period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Joseph Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-sb/tesla-inc?wire=1.

Joseph Klein, Esq. is an experienced attorney and has also practiced as a Certified Public Accountant. Mr. Klein represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Joseph Klein, Esq.
Empire State Building
350 Fifth Avenue
59th Floor
New York, NY 10118
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
Fax: (347) 558-9665
www.kleinstocklaw.com

SOURCE: The Klein Law Firm


© 2017 ACCESSWIRE