Survey: Nearly 90 Percent Of Residents Would Recommend Living In Greater Des Moines (DSM)

Human Capital Survey gauges ways to further improve quality of life in DSM

GREATER DES MOINES, Iowa, Dec. 8, 2017 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- The vast majority of Greater Des Moines (DSM) residents feel a strong affinity to the region, believe it is a good community to raise a family and believe their colleagues act with integrity, according to the 2017 Human Capital Survey.

Ninety-percent agreed that DSM is a good place to raise a family, while 87 percent said individuals in their workplace act with integrity. In addition, 89 percent of respondents would recommend DSM to others.

The Human Capital Survey was conducted by the Greater Des Moines Partnership, the Robert D. and Billie Ray Center at Drake University and the Institute for Excellence and Ethics. It focused on the beliefs and experiences of DSM residents to assess the level of connectedness to their fellow residents and the community, and their ability to find their purpose in DSM.

Approximately 2,600 DSM residents took part in the survey.

"The Human Capital Survey reiterates that DSM residents are highly engaged and connected to the community and to their workplace," said Mary Bontrager, Executive Vice President of Talent Development at the Greater Des Moines Partnership. "The results of this survey will provide direction to community and business leaders to determine what more we can do to improve quality of life, which will result in increased talent attraction and retention."

"The Human Capital Survey was built to measure community connectedness, talent embeddedness and workplace culture. DSM residents have again responded with high marks in critical areas that indicate we have vibrant communities and an engaged workforce," said Scott Raecker, Executive Director of the Robert D. and Billie Ray Center at Drake University. "The results reflect the high quality of life we enjoy and can continue to be used for attraction and retention of high performing employees. The survey is also a valuable tool to identify areas we can improve to impact the quality of life and workforce engagement."

The Survey was also conducted in 2013 and 2014.

For a breakdown of the results, click here.

