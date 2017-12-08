Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 8, 2017) - Southeast Asia Mining Corp. ("SEA" or the "Company") announces that, as authorized by the shareholders of the Company at its annual and special meeting of shareholders held today, the board of directors of SEA have approved the payment of a return of capital to shareholders in the amount of CDN$0.009 per common share. The return of capital will be payable on or about December 21, 2017, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 18, 2017.

For further information please contact:

Southeast Asia Mining Corp.

Brian Jennings

President, CEO and CFO

Tel: (416) 616-4230

Email: bjennings@rogers.com

