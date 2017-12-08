TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/08/17 -- Razore Rock Resources Inc. has announced a consolidation of its issued and outstanding share capital on the basis of 1 post-consolidation share for each 5 pre-consolidation common shares.

As a result, the outstanding shares of the company will be reduced to approximately 2,211,754.

The shares will begin trading on a consolidated basis and with a new CUSIP number on December 12, 2017.

The name and symbol will not change.

Please note that all open orders will be cancelled at the end of business on December 11, 2017. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders taking into account the share consolidation.

Razore Rock Resources Inc. a annonce la consolidation de son capital social emis et en circulation sur la base de 1 action post-consolidation pour chaque 5 actions ordinaires avant consolidation.

En consequence, les actions en circulation de la societe seront ramenees a environ 2 211 754.

Les actions commenceront a se negocier sur une base consolidee et avec un nouveau numero CUSIP le 12 decembre 2017.

Le nom et le symbole ne changeront pas.

Veuillez noter que toutes les commandes ouvertes seront annulees a la fin de l'entreprise le 11 decembre 2017. On rappelle aux courtiers de reintegrer leurs commandes en tenant compte de la consolidation des actions.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trading on a Consolidated Basis/Negociation sur une base consolidee: Le 12 decembre/December 2017 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Record Date/Date d'enregistrement: Le 13 decembre/December 2017 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- NEW CUSIP/NOUVEAU CUSIP 75524J 20 6 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- NEW ISIN/NOUVEAU ISIN: CA 75524J 20 6 5 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

