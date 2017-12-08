Guangzhou Win-win for Fortune and Guangzhou

GUANGZHOU, China, Dec. 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The three-day Fortune Global Forum 2017 in Guangzhou came to a close on December 8. Attendees discussed Chinese and world economy, economic globalization, and impact of technology on various industries.

Cai Chaolin, director of the executive committee of the forum, said at a press conference after the conclusion of the forum that the forum is an important multilateral international event in China after the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

He said President Xi Jinping sent a message to the forum, introducing policies about China's development in a new era and expressing China's sincere wish to work together with other countries to build a community of shared future for mankind.

Cai said the forum had set a platform for Guangzhou-based enterprises to have cooperation with foreign counterparts, conveyed the message of Guangzhou's willingness to attract investment, discussed global issues, and facilitated China's participation in global economic governance.

Greg Penner, chairman of Wal-Mart, said at the forum that there are surely investment opportunities in China. He is impressed by the Chinese people's determination to get things done in terms of infrastructure projects and innovation. The Pearl River Delta is a key region for Wal-Mart's strategy in China and Wal-Mart is proud to be participating in the rapid development of China's modern retail industry.

Apple CEO Tim Cook said China is playing a leading role in many areas. China is very important to Apple. Skills and first-class material here in China are more important than low-cost labor.

At the forum, China has clearly indicated its position on economic globalization: supporting economic globalization is the basis for building a new world economic order; shifting driving forces is the key to shaping the world economy. Inclusive growth is an important concept for the world economy.

Alan Murray, president of Fortune magazine, said at the forum that many multinational companies have had business in China. He expected to see China's important role in promoting globalization.

Yang Yuanqing, chairman of Lenovo, believes that the intelligentization is important to the future of enterprises.

Zeng Qinghong, chairman of Guangzhou Automobile Group, said at the forum that with networking new energy vehicles, the auto industry will be reshaped.

Openness, innovation and vitality of Guangzhou are attracting global attention. Statistics show that a total of 297 out of the Fortune Global 500 companies have their businesses in Guangzhou, and at least 120 of them have set up their headquarters or regional headquarters in the city.

Alan Murray highlighted importance of strengthening global partnerships and advancing global trade and investment. Murray was impressed by China's commitment to reform and openning-up drive.

Charles Robbins, CEO of Cisco, said that Guangzhou is an internationally recognized city with good environment for doing business. He said Cisco is prepared to work with Guangzhou to create an open industrial system.

Cai said he believes that this forum has left a great legacy for Guangzhou.

According to Murray, the Fortune Brainstorm TECH International will be convened in Guangzhou next year again.