Global Corrugated Packaging Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the corrugated packaging market can be attributed to the rise in demand for corrugated packages in the processed food industry and the e-commerce sector. Changing lifestyles of people, increasing number of nuclear families and a high number of working women have increased the demand for packaged foods. Moreover, the rise in the adoption of corrugated packaging software has led to the automation of the entire process which includes cutting, printing, and folding of corrugated boards. This helps in saving time by reducing the manual work which is otherwise required.

Corrugated Packaging Procurement Challenges:

The difficulty in identification of effective printing techniques.

Challenges in managing and maintaining different specifications.

To overcome the above-mentioned procurement challenges, the buyers in the corrugated packaging market should adopt ERP solutions and corrugated packaging software. This helps them in ensuring operational efficiency in managing different customers with different requirements and specifications. Moreover, they should perform periodic supply chain audits to ensure the compliance with policies; it also helps in estimating penalties due to non-compliance and helps in reducing supply chain risks.

Global Paper and Paperboard Packaging Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the paper and paperboard packaging market can be attributed to the high demand for sustainable and eco-friendly packaging solutions. The rise in consumer awareness and environmental concern have resulted in stringent environmental regulations that stress the importance of using biodegradable materials. Also, the bans imposed by countries on the use of non-biodegradable packaging materials have compelled the buyers to adopt paper and paperboard packaging solutions.

Paper and Paperboard Packaging Procurement Challenges:

Difficulties in testing the packages for durability.

The increasing cost of paper-based packaging materials.

To overcome the above-mentioned procurement challenges, the buyers in the paper and paperboard packaging market should collaborate with suppliers that offer value added services such as durability testing services. The buyers should also identify suppliers that offer a wide variety of quality testing services to determine the ability of the packaging material to withstand external pressure during the transportation stage. Moreover, the paper and paperboard packaging material should have a minimum strength and quality to protect the goods from adverse climatic condition and shocks that occur during transportation.

