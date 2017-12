WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Extending a recent move to the upside, software stocks are seeing notable strength in late-day trading on Friday. The Dow Jones Software Index is up by 1.3 percent, continuing to rebound after ending Monday's trading at its lowest closing level in over a month.



Industry giants Oracle (ORCL) and Microsoft (MSFT) are turning in two of the software sector's best performances, climbing by 2.3 percent and 2 percent, respectively.



