SpendEdge, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has launched two procurement research reports on the chemicals category. To help clients understand the current supply landscape of the chemicals sector, analysts have covered reports such as 'Ammonia Procurement Research Report', and 'Dyes and Pigments Procurement Research Report'

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171208005552/en/

Ammonia and Dyes and Pigments New Procurement Research Reports Now Available From SpendEdge (Graphic: Business Wire)

Global Ammonia Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the ammonia market can be attributed to the high demand for ammonia owing to the trend of replacing CFCs with non-CFC refrigerants due to environmental concerns regarding their effect on the ozone layer. It is also used as a refrigerant in the AC and refrigeration industries due to its favorable heat transfer properties and lower cost of ammonia-based refrigeration solutions when compared with dry ice. Moreover, ammonia is the most commonly used fertilizer, solvent, fuel additive, and an oxidizing agent by various industrial segments.

Looking for more insights from this report? Request a free sample report

Ammonia Procurement Challenges:

The challenges in dealing with the high transportation costs.

The lack of market knowledge on evolving trends.

To overcome the above-mentioned procurement challenges, the buyers in the ammonia market should build in-house ammonia dilution facilities. This helps them in cutting down transportation costs which is about 15% of the total price of ammonia. Also, the buyers prefer to procure ammonia in its anhydrous form, as it is easier to transport in the anhydrous form when compared with the liquid state. Adopting this procurement practice will also help the buyers multiply the volumes procured, thereby assisting them to save on transportation and logistics costs.

This report is available at a discount for a limited time only: View the report snapshot before purchasing

Global Dyes and Pigments Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the dyes and pigments market can be attributed to the high demand from various end-user segments like coatings, plastics, printing inks, and paper. There is an increase in demand for high-quality, organic, and environment-friendly dyes and pigments; this is expected to fuel the growth of the global dyes and pigments market over the forecast period. The textile sector is the most significant end-user segment of dyes and pigments. Moreover, the rapid urbanization and increasing industrial developments in APAC will further increase the demand for dyes and pigments.

Looking for more insights from this report?Request a free sample report

Dyes and Pigments Procurement Challenges:

The difficulty in assessing supplier's capability to provide on-time delivery.

Difficulties in accurately forecasting the demand.

To overcome the above-mentioned procurement challenges, the buyers in the dyes and pigments market should invest in spend management and demand forecasting measures. The buyers should also adopt the practice of integrating procurement planning and contract management activities by their spend and prevailing market conditions. Also, the buyers need to have visibility into operational capacities and plant-related data of suppliers to accurately estimate their ability to provide on-time delivery as well as meet demand fluctuations of buyers and provide JIT deliveries.

This report is available at a discount for a limited time only: View the report snapshot before purchasing

To view our complete portfolio of chemicals procurement research reports, visit: https://www.spendedge.com/store/industries/chemicals

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171208005552/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Shilpa Balakrishnan

US: +1 (844) 746-0600

hello@spendedge.com