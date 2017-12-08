We want to inform you on the public announcement issued on December 6th by one of our competitors, Denver, CO-based, Vendavo, Inc.. Since Price f(x) has not yet received any official information on the lawsuit supposedly filed by Vendavo for alleged infringement of its patents, trade secrets, and unfair competition against this company, we cannot specifically comment on the content of alleged claims.

Yet, we strongly reject any suggestions or allegations of infringement or misuse of any intellectual property of Vendavo or any other third party. Price f(x) products have quickly gained worldwide reputation and ever-growing popularity based solely on the result and application of the original know-how, experience and creative effort of our talented staff. Since our inception, we have made and continue to make significant investment in the ongoing advancement of our products, in line with the technological developments in our core markets.

We are proud of our truly innovative product, our people who created it and we are honored by the trust of all the world-class companies that rely on it every day.

Established in 2011 in Germany, Price f(x) AG is the provider of a full suite of price management and CPQ SaaS solution based on latest native cloud architecture, offering broad and flexible support to the entire price management closed loop cycle of Price Strategy, Controlling, Setting and Realization.

