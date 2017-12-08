Fitch Ratings announced today that it had upgraded Iceland's long-term foreign and local-currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to 'A' from 'A-'. The outlook is stable. The main rating drivers are economic stability, reduced external vulnerability and improvements in government debt ratios, supported by robust growth.



