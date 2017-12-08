Weatherford Announces Conference Call

BAAR, Switzerland, Dec. 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Weatherford International plc (NYSE: WFT) today announced a scheduled conference call for Friday, February 2, 2018 at 8:30 a.m. ET. The purpose of the conference call is to discuss results for the Company's fourth quarter ending December 31, 2017. The call will be open to the public.

To access the call, please contact the conference call operator at 866-393-8572, or 706-643-6499 for international calls approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and ask for the Weatherford conference call. The passcode is "Weatherford." A replay will be available until 5:00 p.m. ET, February 16, 2018. The number for the replay is 855-859-2056, or 404-537-3406 for international calls; passcode 4097065.

A webcast of the conference call and replay will be provided by NASDAQ OMX Corporate Solutions and will be available through Weatherford's website at https://www.weatherford.com/en/investor-relations/conference-call-details/. To access the conference call and replay, click on the MP3 webcast link.The webcast requires MicrosoftWindows Media Player. If you experience problems listening to the broadcast, send an email to streetevents@streetevents.com.

Weatherford is one of the largest multinational oilfield service companies providing innovative solutions, technology and services to the oil and gas industry. The Company operates in over 90 countries and has a network of approximately 880 locations, including manufacturing, service, research and development, and training facilities and employs approximately 29,500 people. For more information, visitwww.weatherford.comand connect with Weatherford onLinkedIn,Facebook,TwitterandYouTube.

Contacts: Christoph Bausch 713.836.4615

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer







Karen David-Green 713.836.7430

Vice President - Investor Relations, Marketing & Communications

