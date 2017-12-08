Today, Millions More Customers Across the Globe Can Access Amazon's On-Demand Streaming Service and Enjoy a Catalog of More Than 40 Million Songs, Thousands of Playlists and Personalized Stations with Groundbreaking Voice Controls for Music Powered by Alexa on Echo Devices

First paragraph, third sentence of release should read: Also today, Amazon Echo will begin to ship to these new countries, enabling customers who purchase devices the ability to experience Amazon Music Unlimited with the power and simplicity of natural voice controls in English, powered by Alexa, Amazon's cloud-based voice service.

The corrected release reads:

AMAZON MUSIC UNLIMITED EXPANDS TO 28 MORE COUNTRIES AROUND THE WORLD

Today, Millions More Customers Across the Globe Can Access Amazon's On-Demand Streaming Service and Enjoy a Catalog of More Than 40 Million Songs, Thousands of Playlists and Personalized Stations with Groundbreaking Voice Controls for Music Powered by Alexa on Echo Devices

(NASDAQ: AMZN)- Amazon Music Unlimited, Amazon's full-catalog streaming service, today announces its expansion into 28 additional countries, offering a catalog of more than 40 million songs and thousands of playlists and personalized stations, hand-curated by Amazon Music experts, to millions more listeners around the globe. New customers in these countries can now begin unlimited, ad-free streaming of new releases from chart-topping artists including J Balvin, Katy Perry, Luis Fonsi, Post Malone and many more on Amazon Music Unlimited today within the Amazon Music app for iOS, Android, Mac, PC, Fire TV and on any Web browser at www.amazonmusic.com. Also today, Amazon Echo will begin to ship to these new countries, enabling customers who purchase devices the ability to experience Amazon Music Unlimited with the power and simplicity of natural voice controls in English, powered by Alexa, Amazon's cloud-based voice service.

"Music is such an incredible global connector, and with Amazon Music Unlimited we've been able to give listeners access to an extensive catalog with the added experience of using their own voice to hear music in so many ways with Alexa," stated Steve Boom, VP of Amazon Music. "Today's announcement signifies an important moment for Amazon Music Unlimited and our international customers as we continue to offer more music fans all over the world a completely new way to hear expertly-curated playlists and songs from their favorite artists."

Explore Voice-Forward Music Listening

Since first launching in the US in October of 2016, Amazon Music Unlimited has expanded to the UK, Germany, Austria, Japan and more, transforming music streaming with the ability to just ask Alexa to play music by voice and creating the most natural listening environment for millions of subscribers. Now, customers in 28 more countries can ask for music from today's most popular and trending artists in a variety of ways. Looking for a specific song? Just ask, "Alexa, play 'Sorry Not Sorry' by Demi Lovato." Want to hear your favorite artist? Ask, "Alexa, play Miguel." Subscribers can also ask for genres like, "Alexa, play rock music" or for specific playlists and stations, "Alexa, play a 'Classic Rock' station", and "Alexa, play the 'Brand New Music' playlist by Amazon Music." For those who want to be surprised, simply ask, "Alexa, play music" and Alexa will return a personalized station based on each customer's unique listening habits and available for endless playback.

Today's Top Music Curated for You

In addition to streaming weekly new releases, subscribers can also enjoy unlimited, ad-free streaming of thousands of personalized stations and playlists designed for a wide range of artists, genres, moods, occasions and activities. Amazon Music playlists including "The Twenty" and "Introducing" are custom-tailored for new territories by Amazon Music experts. "The Twenty", an Amazon Music Unlimited playlist, features a constantly-updated list of 20 of the hottest songs around the world. Customers can choose from content hand-curated by Amazon Music experts, build their own playlists, or find new favorites through Amazon's personalized recommendations either on the Amazon Music app or Web Player.

All Your Favorite Music, Wherever You Go

The Amazon Music app brings new music to the forefront for customers to discover the most popular songs and albums of the moment. Explore "Home," highlighting the latest releases, chart-topping hits by trending artists selected by Amazon Music curators; "Recommended," featuring tailored music suggestions built from Amazon's recommendations technology; and "My Music," where customers can find their own playlists and all music downloaded for offline playback on mobile devices anywhere they go, even without an internet connection. The app's display interface is available in multiple language options: English (US), English (UK), French, German, Spanish, Italian and Japanese. Beginning today, stream from the Amazon Music app with no interruption from ads or limits on skips via iOS, Android, Web, Fire TV, PC and Mac where available.

Countries Price

At launch, Amazon Music Unlimited is now available at three plan options with prices varying per country; the exclusive Echo Plan, the lowest-priced plan option of any full-catalog streaming service, to listen on a single Echo Dot, Echo or Echo Plus with full access to Amazon Music Unlimited; the Individual plan to stream on one of up to 10 devices at a time; and the Family plan, where up to six members of a household can share a subscription. English, German, French, Italian, Spanish, or Japanese display languages will be available on the Amazon Music Web Player and App for iOS and Android. To begin listening to Amazon Music Unlimited today, download the Amazon Music app in Android and iOS app stores, or visit www.amazonmusic.com to see your country's pricing options and learn more.

Additional countries Include: Belgium Iceland Bolivia Latvia Bulgaria Liechtenstein Chile Lithuania Colombia Luxembourg Costa Rica Malta Cyprus Netherlands Czech Republic Panama Ecuador Peru El Salvador Poland Estonia Portugal Finland Slovakia Greece Sweden Hungary Uruguay

About Amazon Music Unlimited

Amazon Music Unlimited provides access to tens of millions of songs by chart-topping artists, thousands of hand-curated playlists and personalized stations, as well as innovative natural voice controls powered by Alexa in more than 30 countries. The full catalog, on-demand streaming service is available through Amazon Music app on iPads, iPhones, Android devices, laptops or online at www.amazonmusic.com

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit www.amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171208005272/en/

Contacts:

Amazon.com, Inc.

Media Hotline: 206-266-7180

Amazon-pr@amazon.com

www.amazon.com/pr