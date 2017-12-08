TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/08/17 -- Routemaster Capital Inc. (TSX VENTURE: RM) ("Routemaster" or the "Company"), at the request of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada ("IIROC"), confirms that the Company's management is unaware of any material change in the Company's operations that would account for the recent increase in market activity.

About Routemaster Capital Inc.:

Routemaster Capital Inc. is a Canadian investment company that carries on business with the objective of enhancing shareholder value.

